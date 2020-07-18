Driver hospitalized after being shot in St. Petersburg

A 21-year-old man was shot while driving near downtown St. Petersburg early Saturday morning.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, the man was driving a white sedan on 16th Street near the intersection of 13th Ave. South around 4:15 a.m. when someone in another vehicle fired shots at him.

Police said the sedan has multiple bullet holes in it.

The 21-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.