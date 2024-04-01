Driver hospitalized after car crashes into Lakeland lake: Police

A woman was hospitalized after crashing a car into a lake in Lakeland on Monday morning, according to police.

Officers with the Lakeland Police Department were dispatched to Lake Morton at 8:45 a.m. on Monday for a driver who veered off the road near Lake Morton Drive and Pennsylvania Avenue.

The car hit a light post and then crashed into the water, police said.

Crews were able to pull the driver out of the SUV, and she was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

She is in stable condition.