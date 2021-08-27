Driver in custody after police chase ends in Tampa

article

A police pursuit in Tampa has wrapped up not far from Tampa International Airport.

Officers were following a white cargo van across the Howard Frankland Bridge into Tampa and north onto the Veterans Expressway. That's where the van veered into the grassy shoulder and came to a stop.

The view from SkyFOX showed several Tampa Police Department vehicles on the scene. Officers had pulled the shirtless man from the van.

No other details were immediately available.