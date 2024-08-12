Driver injured after crashing car through business in Gulfport

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A driver was injured after crashing through a State Farm office in Gulfport late Sunday night, according to police.

According to the Gulfport Police Department, they are investigating a serious crash that occurred just before 11:30 p.m. on Sunday in the 5300 block of Gulfport Blvd. South.

A car left the roadway, struck multiple trees, and then careened into a State Farm office at 5308 Gulfport Blvd. South.

Police said one person was transported from the scene as a trauma alert, but their current condition is unknown. There is damage to the office, and a building inspector has been notified, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.