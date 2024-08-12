Ernesto could form Monday, tropical storm watches issued for several Caribbean islands

A tropical storm watch has been issued for Puerto Rico and nearby Caribbean islands Monday morning as Potential Tropical Cyclone Five continues to form.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the tropical disturbance is expected to become our next named storm, at least Tropical Storm Ernesto, before it reaches the Leeward Islands.

Tropical storm conditions could begin on Tuesday for portions of the area, but FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg said the Leeward Islands could present the only impact from Ernesto, as every model is forecasting the storm will take a hard turn right (north) to remain well east of Florida.

Osterberg said Tropical Storm Ernesto should form in the next 24 to 36 hours.

"Until the storm takes that turn, we never let our guard down," Osterberg said. "But with a trough coming off the east coast, it definitely will act to just turn that storm out, which is fantastic."

According to the NHC, heavy rainfall could lead to considerable flash flooding and mudslides in the Leeward Islands later on Monday through Wednesday and over Puerto Rico late Tuesday into Thursday.

Additional watches will likely be required for portions of the northeastern Caribbean later on Monday.