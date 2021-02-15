Driver killed after car crashes, falls from I-275 ramp onto utility trucks, troopers say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol investigators said speeding and a wet highway led to a deadly crash Sunday.
Troopers said a 36-year-old man from St. Petersburg was heading south on the Interstate 275 exit ramp that leads to Interstate 375. They said he was traveling at a high rate of speed and the roadway was wet.
Early Sunday morning, a round of strong thunderstorms arrived in Pinellas County with some showers occurring throughout the rest of the day.
According to FHP, after 4 p.m., the driver lost control of his vehicle, which rotated and collided with a concrete barrier wall. The vehicle overturned, traveled over the barrier, and fell onto St. Petersburg utility trucks that were in a parking lot below.
Four unoccupied utility vehicles were damaged.
The driver passed away following the crash, troopers said. He has not been identified.