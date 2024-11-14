Drumline teaches Bay Area students valuable lessons beyond music

At the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Police Athletic League’s (PAL) drumline practice, there’s a mission behind the music.

"When the kids are under our wing, they're doing great, and that's what it's all about," Pinellas PAL Band Director Deon Bryant said.

The program is open to anyone 11–17 years old, regardless of music experience. Senior Jose Ruiz Portao was drawn to the program after hearing the drumline performing at a park.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Police Athletic League’s (PAL) drumline is open to anyone ages 11-17.

"Hearing everybody in rhythm, tempo, and it's just like the way they would play the drum. You hear that thump sound, it was just something I was crazy about. I fell in love with that right then and there," Ruiz Portao said.

Ruiz Portao has been part of the drumline for five years. Now, he gets to perform at the local parks and other events.

"We're playing for them, not only that, we're playing for ourselves, so it's like playing our heart out on that drum," he said. "Making those audiences fall in love, get joy, happy."

Around 35 kids practice every Tuesday and Thursday at Lealman Sports Complex. Pinellas PAL also offers boxing, dance and an after-school program. Kids begin by learning to read music. They grow through practice and public performances.

"My thing is getting this skill set, so I can help them. Having a good work ethic, practice," Bryant said. "So, they can be in a high school band, be in a middle school band, and our goal for them to get scholarships, to be in a college band."

Bryant says the biggest benefit of the drumline is keeping kids busy.

"What really keeps me going with this is I used to be a deputy at the jail, and I see what kids go through. I see them going in the wrong direction. I just want to be able to help a child. I just want to help them be successful. I want to help them be on the right path," Bryant said.

The drumline will perform at the American Heart Association Heart Walk 2024 at Raymond James Stadium this Saturday.

