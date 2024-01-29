Lake Wales physician arrested for secretly recording changing room in his office

article

A physician in Lake Wales has been arrested and charged with video voyeurism of a juvenile after police say he was secretly recording a changing room within his office.

According to the Lake Wales Police Department, detectives launched an investigation into Dr. Pola Gayed DPT of Ava Rehab Clinic. They had learned Dr. Gayed had asked a juvenile to get undressed and put on a gown before receiving treatment.

READ: Assistant principal in Lakeland arrested for driving under influence on wrong way of I-4: FHP

He then directed the juvenile to a specific changing room where once undressed, they noticed a partially hidden Ring Camera with the blue record light on, according to police.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant and arrested Gayed on Monday afternoon for video voyeurism and tampering with evidence, both of which are third-degree felonies. Detectives also searched the clinic where they recovered the Ring Camera from the changing room.

This remains an active investigation, and police say more charges are anticipated as the case progresses. LWPD asks anyone with information on the crime to contact them at 863-678-4223.