‘Drunk’ Florida man suspected of shooting, killing dog because hurricane knocked out power: ‘You’re an idiot'

A dog is dead, and its owner is behind bars, accused of killing it because he was mad that he had no electricity after Hurricane Milton.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey says John Burgos was sitting in his home around 4 a.m. on Oct. 12 and began shooting his gun inside the residence.

Deputies say he was angry because Hurricane Milton knocked out his power and FPL had not yet turned it on.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey says John Burgos shot and killed his dog because he didn't have power following Hurricane Milton. Image is courtesy of the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

"This idiot was shooting his gun in his house and shoots and kills his dog," Sheriff Ivey stated. "If that’s not bad enough, he doesn’t immediately call 911. He goes over to his neighbor’s house. He says he couldn’t find his phone. No surprise here, but alcohol was involved in this. He said he couldn’t find his phone, goes over to his neighbor’s calls 911 and tells them he thinks he shot his dog. No, you knew you shot your dog."

Deputies say Burgos did render aid to his dog after shooting and showed no remorse. Image is courtesy of the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Ivey went on to say that after Burgos called 911 from his neighbor’s phone, he went back home and sat on the porch without trying to help his pet.

When deputies arrived, the sheriff says they saw the dog was in distress and drove it to an emergency vet where it died.

The sheriff says the dog, named Flick, died after deputies took it to an emergency vet. Image is courtesy of the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

"This individual is pissed off at FPL so he goes and shoots and kills his dog – makes total sense, right? Absolutely not. That was total sarcasm," Ivey said. "This guy deserves to get what he’s going to get."

Ivey said that Burgos showed no remorse for killing the dog named Flick.

According to the sheriff, the only thing Burgos said when he was told his dog had died was, "FPL made me do that."

John Burgos being walked into the Brevard County Jail. Image is courtesy of the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

"You’re an idiot. That’s what made you do this," Ivey said. "Don’t be blaming other people for you killing your dog. You had evil in your heart. You were mad. You couldn’t control your emotions and you were drunk and you killed your dog."

Burgos has been charged with shooting and throwing a missile into a dwelling, use of a firearm under the influence of alcohol and animal cruelty.

