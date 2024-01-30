Drunk, naked Florida woman wielding peeler knife barges into RaceTrac, threatens to kill staff: deputies

article

A Florida woman has found herself behind bars after she allegedly barged into a gas station while naked and drunk, threatening to kill staff members with a peeler/corer knife.

Celia Barrett, 35, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, disorderly intoxication, criminal mischief, exposure of sexual organs and trespassing after the incident that unfolded at the RaceTrac at 2551 54th Ave. in St. Petersburg, according to an arrest affidavit from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Barrett, who was previously trespassed from this gas station back in November, returned on Sunday evening after taking six shots of liquor, she told police. Barrett, who was naked at the time of this incident, walked in waving a "sharp-edged peeler-corer" and threatening staff with it, police said.

She did not request money from the cashier, but was heard complaining about being previously trespassed, the affidavit said. She allegedly began to bang the peeler/corer on the counter as she yelled obscenities at the cashier. The general manager came over, and she allegedly threatened him with the peeler/corer, too.

She continued to wave the peeler/corer in the air, acting as if she was going to stab the general manager, according to the affidavit. She also said she was "going to kill him," the affidavit said, but lowered the weapon and walked away.

Barrett continued to "cause a disturbance" by allegedly knocking down a display of about 50 Red Bull drinks and destroying a carton of cigarettes.

Deputies responded and as she was being taken into custody, Barrett allegedly began to inappropriately touch herself inside the gas station.

Barrett remains in custody in Pinellas County.