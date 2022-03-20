Dual citizenship hindering Florida law student from bringing brother home from Ukraine

A University of Florida law student is fighting to bring his brother back home to the U.S. from Ukraine, but his brother's dual citizenship is making it difficult for him to leave and now the U.S. State Department is trying to find a solution.

It's now been almost a month since Russia's invasion of Ukraine and destruction can be felt across the country.

"It was the loudest explosion yet. Maybe it was multiple explosions and after that, it was decided that he needed to get out of the city," University of Florida law student Volodymyr Boitchouk said.

Boitchouk is talking about his 22-year-old brother Myroslav who's been stuck in Ukraine trying to escape the violence.

"It's been hard. It took a toll on all of us. My mom of course remains extremely worried and she's very frustrated and very angry about all of this understandably so," Boitchouk shared.

Myroslav is a U.S. citizen who has been going to medical school in Ukraine for the last few years, but because both of his parents were born in Ukraine under Ukrainian law he's considered a Ukrainian citizen. That's now making it difficult to leave because currently Ukrainian men ages 18 to 60 are banned from leaving the country in case of a mandatory draft and Ukrainian law won't recognize his U.S. citizenship.

Even if there was a draft, Boitchouk says his brother wouldn't be fit to serve because he has severe asthma.

The family recently reached out to the U.S. State Department for help.

READ Dog helps Ukraine’s Emergency Service clear explosive devices

"All we've heard from them is that they're aware that there are dual citizens in Ukraine that cannot leave because of Ukrainian law and they are working on it, whatever that may mean," Boitchouk explained.

It's left Boitchouk's family with few options. They've turned to lawmakers including recently meeting with State Senator Scott Plakon, but they say little progress has been made.

As of right now, they say Myroslav is staying with an aunt in a village away from any major city as a safety precaution. They're hoping something can be done and soon to get him back home.

Advertisement

"I accept that with the war going on and everything that's happening there, maybe more important things for the State Department to worry about than my brother, but that doesn't, you know, that understanding doesn't make it any better," Boitchouk said.