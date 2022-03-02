Florida law student desperately trying to get brother out of Ukraine

Volodymyr Boitchouk, a University of Florida law student is working desperately to try and his get younger brother who's in Ukraine back home to the U.S. However, Ukrainian law has made leaving difficult because his family says Ukraine won't recognize his U.S. citizenship.

It's now been six days since Russia invaded Ukraine and already destruction can be seen across the country. Innocent civilians including some U.S. citizens are stuck in the crossfire and unable to leave as their loved ones wait it out in the states.

"If Russia succeeds here it is a signal to everyone that you can't depend on world peace anymore and that you have to provide for your own defense and security," Boitchouk said.

Boitchouk is anxiously standing by for any word on his brother. He's been working around the clock to try and get him back home to the U.S.

"It almost depresses me. I mean my younger brother is very much my best friend and we talk all the time. I love having him around," Boitchouk said.

Boitchouk and his 22-year-old brother Myroslav are both U.S. citizens as well as their parents, who were born in Ukraine, but now live in Florida. His brother has been going to medical school in Ukraine for the last few years, but shortly after arriving was told he'd have to obtain a Ukrainian passport to continue school giving him dual-citizenship status.

As Boitchouk explains, that's now making it difficult to leave because currently Ukrainian men ages 18 to 60 are banned from leaving the country in case of a mandatory draft and Ukrainian law won't recognize his U.S. citizenship. Even if there was a draft, Boitchouk says his brother wouldn't be fit to serve.

"He's had health issues. He has suffered from some asthmatic attacks in the past so he's not going to be of any use to anyone in Ukraine and he's only going to be worrying us," Boitchouk stated.

Boitchouk and his parents spent Wednesday contacting U.S. Senators, the U.S. Embassy in Poland and various non-profits like Project Dynamo, who've been helping to rescue U.S. citizens trapped in Ukraine.

Still, Boitchouk is with few answers, but remains hopeful something can be done.

"I hope to see him brought back home. I think that would be best for everyone," Boitchouk said.