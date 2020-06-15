DUI suspect had 0.204 BAC following Auburndale crash that killed 1, injures 2 including child

A Winter Haven woman was arrested for DUI after a deadly crash in Auburndale, police said.

The crash occurred around 9:29 p.m. Sunday, according to the Auburndale Police Department, at the intersection of Havendale Boulevard and 42nd Street.

Police said it appears the driver of a 2002 Ford Mustang was heading south on Charlotte Road, turned left to head east on Havendale Blvd., and into the path of a 2009 Jeep Liberty SUV. The Jeep was heading north on 42nd Street.

The front-seat passenger in the Mustang, an adult male, passed away at the scene, police said. His identity has not been released. Another a passenger, a 10-year-old, was injured and taken to Tampa General Hospital. The driver of the Mustang was taken to Lakeland Regional Health.

Police arrested the driver of the Jeep, 39-year-old Andrea Deniece Cheesebourough, for DUI manslaughter and DUI with serious bodily injury. They said her blood alcohol content was .204.

Police said the Jeep also had another adult woman and a female toddler. None were injured.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Officer Tristen Lahr at 863-965-5555.

