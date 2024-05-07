Dump truck crash starts brush fire, causes power outages in Haines City: Officials

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A large dump truck veered off the road and took out two power poles in Haines City on Tuesday afternoon, according to first responders.

Officials say the Haines City Fire Department arrived at the intersection of Polk City Road and Wilbar Lane around 12 p.m. and found the truck on its side after the crash.

According to authorities, bystanders say the driver lost control of the truck and swerved off the road. Officials say the truck hit two power poles before coming to a stop.

According to witnesses, there were power outages in the area after the crash.

The downed power lines started a grass fire that firefighters say was about 200 feet by 100 feet. According to crews, the fire was quickly extinguished before it could spread.

The driver of the truck had minor injuries and was able to get out without help, according to officials.

First responders say he was taken to Heart of Florida Hospital by Polk County Fire Rescue.

"Our team performed brilliantly under pressure," said Haines City Fire Chief Drew Neubrand in a press release. "Their quick action and teamwork were crucial in containing the fire and handling the situation with utmost safety. It’s their dedication that keeps our community safe every day."

Duke Energy began repairs on the damaged power lines, according to authorities.

Officials say the area had minor property damage, including a barbed wire fence. There were no fuel leaks or environmental impacts as a result of the crash, according to firefighters.

Authorities say the Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is the lead investigative agency and drivers and residents are asked to avoid the area during the cleanup and repair operations.

