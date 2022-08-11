Dunedin preschool teacher arrested for child abuse after video showed her punching toddler: deputies

article

A preschool teacher in Dunedin faces felony child abuse charges after deputies say she was caught on camera repeatedly punching a toddler in the head, then pushing the child to the ground.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to Kindercare Learning Center, located at 1990 Main Street, just before 1 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of child abuse in progress.

When investigators arrived, a witness told them they overheard screaming coming from the preschool playground.

The witness began recording on their cell phone as they said they watched 32-year-old Ashley Richards yelling at a 4-year-old child while repeatedly punching the toddler with both an open and closed fist to the back and side of the head.

RELATED: Sheriff: Polk firefighter arrested for multiple counts of child pornography while at Lake Wales fire station

Deputies said Richards was also seen pushing the child to the ground while yelling, "Do you want me to hit you?"

Richards has worked as a preschool teacher at Kindercare since March 2021. She has been placed on administrative leave as a result of the incident, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies arrested Richards and charged her with one count of felony child abuse. She was taken to the Pinellas County Jail, where she was later released on $5,000 bond.