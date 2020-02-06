Eagle-eyed volunteers help our national symbol soar

Florida has the country's largest bald eagle population outside of Alaska. But our state also has one of the highest rates of development, which can be problematic for our national symbol.

Lucky for Florida's eagles, there's been an army of volunteers watching over them and protecting them for nearly three decades. It's called the EagleWatch program and it was created by the Audubon Society.

"It was really started by about 22 dedicated volunteers in central Florida who wanted to get together and see what they could do to protect nests in Florida," explained Shawnlei Breeding, who oversees the EagleWatch program for the entire state.

Now over 400 volunteers keep a watchful eye over 700 nests. They document nests, tracking activity and productivity.

"And make sure they are protected with development and other issues happening around them," continued Breeding.

The program's efforts helped remove bald eagles off the endangered species list in 2007. But their biggest nemesis continues to be Florida's booming popularity.

More eagles are nesting on cell towers and power lines as their habitats are disappearing.

"Ultimately, we don't know if that’s a safe place for them to nest. So far our data indicates those eagles nesting on those artificial structures are just as successful as those eagles nesting in trees."

Louise Roy, who volunteers in Pinellas County, says she joined for the little moments that mean so much to the future of these beautiful birds. "The excitement of seeing that first baby's head is so goose-bumpy. Then, that first look on their face like, whoa I’m flying! You can't beat that!"

Breeding says the most critical data they collect is how many chicks survive to leave a nest.

"So if all of our eagles hatch three chicks every year, but none of them survive to leave the nest, then you basically end the season at a big fat zero," she said.

Thankfully, Florida's eagle population is quite resilient to change and has been holding steady for decades.

Volunteers like Roy find a lot of satisfaction in watching over the symbol of America's freedom and strength.

"I just love doing it. It's very pleasurable to me."