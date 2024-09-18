Early plans for new Sarasota Performing Arts Center unveiled, public input wanted

The Van Wezel has long been Sarasota's centerpiece to the arts, attracting some Broadway shows and big names since it opened in 1970. But as the decades have passed, performances and even crowds have outgrown the space.

Last May, the city approved a $36.9 million contract with a world-renowned architecture firm, and their contract includes multiple design concepts. Residents got a first look at what may become the new Sarasota Performing Arts Center, viewing early conceptual designs on Wednesday.

"For this project to be successful, we feel it really has to engage all three of these elements," said Kerry Joyce with Renzo Piano Building's workshop team. "It has to engage the city, the water and the park."

Part of The Bay Masterplan, the Renzo Piano Building workshop design team along with Sweet Sparkman Architects showcased an adaptable and environmentally sustainable design. It's one that they hope welcomes all.

"We want children here, we want families here, we want people of all ages to enjoy the buildings and not necessarily have a ticket to a show in their pocket," said Tania Castroverde Moskalenko, the CEO of the Sarasota Performing Arts Foundation.

The plan gives visitors views of nature and access to outdoor spaces. They’re designing the center to last not decades, but hundreds of years.

"It really is a design that will welcome people, will engage people with the park, the bay, arts and culture," said Castroverde Moskalenko.

It’ll be about two years before a design is finalized, and as that process continues, the Sarasota Performing Arts Foundation wants to hear from the community.

"We want the community to give us their voice. It is important to have all the voices at the table," said Castroverde Moskalenko.

Architects and others involved in the process broke out into groups and took questions, concerns and opinions from residents,

"I think the plan is very ambitious," said Manatee County Resident Dara Brooks.

Brooks shared her concern over how far it is to walk to the center, a projected nine and a half minutes. She also gave feedback on the central lobby.

"I anticipate when it’s all said and done it will be spectacular. Hopefully, with the added feedback, it can not only be spectacular but functional and beneficial to the entire population," said Brooks.

The goal of the Performing Arts Foundation is to break down barriers for the whole community to enjoy the arts.

"This is the very beginning of a long process and one we hope will have the footprint of all the community members," said Casrtoverde Moskalenko.

