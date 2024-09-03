Sarasota leaders, developer weighing options for historic Colson Hotel

A developer asked Sarasota commissioners to reconsider a demolition permit for a historic landmark in the city.

The Colson Hotel was built in 1926 on 8th St. in the Sarasota neighborhood, formerly known as Overtown.

In the spring, a developer originally applied for a permit to demolish the building and building townhomes.

Sarasota’s Historic Preservation Board unanimously denied this permit request.

PREVIOUS: Sarasota Historic Preservation Board denies permit to demolish Colson Hotel

On Tuesday, the developer appealed the decision to the Sarasota City Commission.

Several groups of residents and advocates spoke in support of saving the Colson Hotel during a public comment period.

"It is important that the Colson Hotel is preserved as a living landmark," one person said. "A testament to the people it served."

Courtesy: City of Sarasota

The support for the Colson Hotel has been strong and has made an impact on the course of action taken by city leaders.

"From all shades, hues, walks of life, socioeconomic backgrounds and so on," Commissioner Kyle Battie said. "And it speaks to how we take preservation of our history in the city seriously."

The developer explained that multiple assessments done by structural engineers have deemed the building unsafe and beyond reasonable repair.

"Excessive black mold, rotten flooring, termite and water damage throughout the entire interior and exterior of the building, and we also have cracks in the load-bearing walls," the developer said.

However, the developer has expressed interest in wanting to find a way to benefit the community and preserve the history of the Colson Hotel.

All sides involved in the matter agreed that preserving the Colson Hotel is important.

RELATED: Developer appeals Colson Hotel demolition permit denial

"The building is dilapidated, and it shows no distinguished representation of something that is important, because it has been left to die," Joseph Lovett, a business partner of the developer with JDMAX Developments, said.

City commissioners voted unanimously to continue the hearing for the demolition permit to a later date.

The commission also tasked city staff with meeting with the developer and potential buyer to look at variances and regulations for the hotel property and the property next to it, in hopes of finding a way to keep the hotel’s history alive.

City leaders discussed exploring financially viable options for restoration of the hotel.

This would allow the developer to move forward with development on the neighboring property, while exploring ways to save the hotel.

OTHER NEWS: Co-workers kill one another on Lido Key, Sarasota police investigating

Mayor Liz Alpert commended the developer for his dedication to exploring options and a future for the hotel.

"I think this extraordinary effort by the community is also to be commended, which means there really is an interest in saving this," Alpert said.

City commissioners instructed city staff to hold these meetings with the developer and potential buyer in an expedited manner.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: