Early primary voting begins in Hillsborough, Polk and DeSoto counties

The next step in the 2020 election begins Monday with primary voting starting in several Florida counties, including Polk, DeSoto and Hillsborough. This year, safety is top of mind due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Hillsborough County, for example, masks will be required along with social distancing. There will be plexiglass dividers between poll workers and voters. Voting booths will be spaced apart and cleaned after each voter.

Voters will also get their own stylus pen to use on electronic screens and to fill out paperwork.

For those voting by mail, polling locations will have a drive-up tent where you can drop your ballot into a secure ballot box

You can of course mail in you ballot as well, just remember it needs to arrive by Election Day in August 18.

The rules on voting early are a bit different than voting on Election Day. You’re not locked into your assigned polling place, so you can vote in any early voting location that’s convenient to you.

For additional voting information in Hillsborough County, head over to the Supervisor of Elections' website. Polk County voters can click here for additional details, and DeSoto County voters can also visit their Supervisor of Elections' website for details.



