Ekoa donates more than 40,000 health bars to Tampa charities and food banks to feed those in need

As the coronavirus began impacting the nation, many businesses shut down while others ramped up their production to help others out.

At Tampa's local distribution center for Ekoa brand fruit bars, co-founder Alejandro Restrepo said, "We took accountability, and we realized that we have to be there for our community."

Their dried fruit bars actually made for an easy way to give back.

Restrepo related, "We got in touch with the food banks, (and) we started delivering product to them."

The local distribution center partnered with Feeding Tampa Bay and with RCS Food Banks to provide the fruit snacks in different food packets being delivered to hospitals and first responders.

"They need the right energy to keep working," shared Restrepo. "We really want to get involved (in keeping them going)."

Restrepo's desire to help his community is reflected in how Ekoa has donated more than 40,000 health bars to local charities and food banks.

"We want to give, we want to help," he said of the Tampa Bay area. So he keeps asking his company, "How can we help people in need?"

