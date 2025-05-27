Elderly woman hospitalized after fire at assisted living facility

The Brief Crews fought a three-alarm fire at an assisted living facility in Dunedin early Tuesday. Officials say the fire was contained within 20 minutes at Mease Life, a nine-story facility off E. Manor Blvd. A 93-year-old woman went to the hospital to be treated to smoke inhalation, according to Dunedin Fire Rescue.



Firefighters in Dunedin battled a three-alarm fire at an assisted living facility early Tuesday, sending a 93-year-old woman to the hospital.

What we know:

According to Dunedin Fire Rescue, crews from several agencies responded around 4:40 a.m. to Mease Life, a nine-story facility at 700 E. Manor Blvd.

Fire officials say the fire was contained to the roof of the north wing of the building and was brought under control within 20 minutes.

Courtesy: Dunedin Fire Rescue.

A 93-year-old woman went to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, according to investigators, and is listed as stable at the hospital.

Fire rescue says the fire may have started in an area that has undergone recent construction and roofing work, and it is not considered suspicious.

There are no plans to relocate residents due to the fire, according to officials.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written with information from Dunedin Fire Rescue.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: