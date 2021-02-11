Elderly woman shot in Tampa, police say

Tampa police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday morning where an elderly woman was found with two gunshot wounds.

Police said the shooting occurred at a home in the 1600 block of East Mulberry Drive. They said, based on preliminary information, two people involved in the shooting were heard arguing for "an extended period of time" before the shooting.

Officers took 92-year-old Walter Kelly into custody and he faces an aggravated battery charge.

The elderly victim was taken to a hospital and is "stable," according to the police department. Officers didn’t specify the relationship between Kelly and the victim.