Elephant pals play together under rainbow at Oregon Zoo

Two Asian elephant friends at the Oregon Zoo were hanging out just as a rainbow formed while they were splashing their trunks.

In a video by the zoo, 10-year-old Samudra and 21-year-old Samson – enjoyed their habitat’s water features recently, entwining their trunks and splashing as a rainbow formed.

Samson and Samudra, both males weighing about four tons apiece, have lived together at the zoo in Portland, Oregon, since May 2019.

The two didn't seem to have a care in the world -- and were just having eight-tons of fun.

