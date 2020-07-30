Expand / Collapse search

Elephant pals play together under rainbow at Oregon Zoo

Rainbow appears as elephants splash in water

Two elephants were living their best life, without a care in the world, as they splashed around. At the same time, a rainbow appeared.

PORTLAND, Ore. - Two Asian elephant friends at the Oregon Zoo were hanging out just as a rainbow formed while they were splashing their trunks.

In a video by the zoo,  10-year-old Samudra and 21-year-old Samson – enjoyed their habitat’s water features recently, entwining their trunks and splashing as a rainbow formed.

Samson and Samudra, both males weighing about four tons apiece, have lived together at the zoo in Portland, Oregon, since May 2019.

The two didn't seem to have a care in the world -- and were just having eight-tons of fun.
 