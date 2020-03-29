Employee at Florida youth treatment center tests positive for COVID-19

article

Children at the Broward Youth Treatment Center are being monitored and checked for flu-like symptoms after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday

According to the Department of Juvenile Justice, the employee has been out of work for five days and will not return until a full recovery is documented by a medical professional.

There are 27 youth currently in the program and as of Sunday, they are not showing any symptoms of the virus.

The Department of Juvenile Justice is not allowing any additional youth into the program until further notice and has suspended visitation at all state-operated juvenile detention centers and juvenile residential commitment programs until April 15, 2020, unless extended.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

