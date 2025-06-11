Endangered plant that only grows in Polk County threatened by proposed highway

The Brief According to plant advocates, the Blushing Scrub Balm is at risk of disappearing. The Florida Department of Transportation is proposing to build a tolled highway from State Road 60 to US 17-92. There are two alternative corridors which both pass close to where the Blushing Scrub Balm grows.



There's an extremely rare plant that, in all of Florida, only grows in Polk County, but it's being threatened by a proposed highway.

The Blushing Scrub Balm grows in the hundreds in the Lake Marion Creek Wildlife Management Area.

The Blushing Scrub Balm

"It is one of a kind," said Gene Kelly, the President of the Florida Native Plant Society. "It is the only place that we know it occurs naturally."

And it's at risk of disappearing forever. The Florida Department of Transportation is proposing to build a tolled highway from State Road 60 to US 17-92 around Davenport to alleviate future traffic congestion.

There are two alternative corridors, both of which Kelly says pass close to where the Blushing Scrub Balm grows, which happens to depend on prescribed burns.

What they're saying:

"The problem then, is if a high-speed highway is constructed immediately adjacent to this property, which is where those two alternate routes being considered would go, it's really going to tie the hands of the land managing agency, that being Florida Fish and Wildlife Management Conservation Commission, to continue burning that site to maintain the habitat," said Kelly.

Instead, Kelly recommends a no-build alternative or moving the highway as far west as possible.

And for those asking to just move the plant, Kelly says it's extremely difficult to do because they have exact habitat requirements.

He says his group will continue to advocate for protecting the Blushing Scrub Balm.

"We don't know what the impact of the loss of the Blushing Scrub may have on other species," said Kelly.

The other side:

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will present their proposed corridor at the end of the year.

The next phase of the project will be 'PD & E', which stands for planning, design and environmental impact assessment.

A spokesperson for the agency says they'll work with rare plant experts and local ecologists throughout the project to avoid and mitigate impacts on sensitive species.

FDOT's full statement:

As the project enters the Project Development & Environment (PD&E) Study phase, environmental fieldwork will begin to identify native and listed plant habitats. Further surveys and coordination with rare plant experts and local ecologists will continue through the Design and throughout future phases of the project to avoid and mitigate impacts on sensitive species.

A public meeting is anticipated to be held at the end of 2025 to present the proposed corridor. Throughout this process, the Enterprise remains committed to avoiding, minimizing, and mitigating impacts to the natural, social, cultural, and physical environments.

For more information on this project, and to stay informed of any updates, please visit: www.CentralPolkParkwayEast.com

