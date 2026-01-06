Epiphany Day in Tarpon Springs: Here’s what to know as dozens dive for the cross

Watch the dive for the cross live. It is expected to begin around 1 p.m.

The Brief On Tuesday, more than six dozen teenage boys are expected to leap into the waters of Spring Bayou in Tarpon Springs during the 120th annual Greek Orthodox Epiphany Day celebration. The annual event, which is the largest Epiphany celebration outside of Greece, includes a prayer service, dove release and ceremonial cross dive. This year 74 boys are expected to dive for the cross, making it the largest dive to date.



Epiphany event details

Timeline:

St. Nicholas Church and Tarpon Springs Bayou

8 a.m. – Orthos and Divine Liturgy

9 a.m. Procession to Spring Bayou following the divine liturgy

1 – 2 p.m. Blessing of Tarpon Springs – Dove Release – Dive for the Cross

2- 6 p.m. Epiphany Glendi-Festival

What is Epiphany and why is it celebrated?

The backstory:

Epiphany, which is also known as Three Kings Day, is a Christian feast day that takes place on January 6. It signifies how a star led the Magi, the three kings, or three wise men, to visit the baby Jesus after his birth. In the East, it celebrates the baptism of Christ.

The ceremony also symbolizes the end of the Christmas season and the beginning of the new year.

Who can dive for the cross during Tarpon Springs Epiphany celebration?

The annual diving for the cross is a time-honored tradition and whoever retrieves the cross is considered blessed for the entire year.

It’s a rite of passage to dive for the cross and typically about 65 teens participate. Those diving for the cross must be a male between the ages of 16-18, who is in good standing with the church.

What they're saying:

"This is a ceremony that's been going on for more than hundreds of years in Greece. And the Greek settlers that came here to Tarpon Springs at the very turn of the 20th century maintained that tradition of blessing, doing the blessing and having the boys dive for the cross," John Koulianos, mayor of Tarpon Springs, said.

"That's the best thing about this Epiphany is that I can have my faith in diving in the water. It's a renewal. It's a blessing. So, as long as I can keep doing that," diver George Vantsouris said.

"You learn as you go. And being a part for the third time, honestly, I think I can be more prepared a little bit. And I know where to actually go under and stuff. But at the end of the day, I feel like, you know, it's by chance, like there's not much you could do. It's just, he throws it in, you go under, you try your best," diver Christian Prangikos said.

Some newer divers are looking forward to becoming part of history.

"It means so much. I mean, you have 74 completely different people; athletes, academics, artists, musicians, and we all share our Greek faith, our Greek heritage, and our Orthodox faith. And it's such a beautiful, beautiful thing to come here and just be that person and be involved in that community and come here to celebrate 120 years of diving for the cross," first-time diver Kostas Saravanos said.

"For as long as I remember while watching these young men dive in the bayou, I feel beyond blessed to be a part of the tradition myself now. I've always wanted to do it and now that I really get to, I feel like we're all part of one big family being able to do this together. It's a blessing," fellow first-time diver Demetrios Thomas said.