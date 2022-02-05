Ex-supervisor wouldn't endorse Ladapo as Florida's top doctor

A former supervisor of Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo declined to recommend Ladapo to lead the state's health department during a background check, records show.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement background investigation was requested by the state Senate as part of Ladapo's confirmation process.

Ladapo, appointed in September by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, has drawn scrutiny over his alignment with the governor in resisting coronavirus vaccine mandates and other virus policies embraced by federal health officials.

The USA Today Network-Florida first reported the supervisor's comments Thursday. A copy of the background report has been shared with The Associated Press.

