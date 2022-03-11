Experience the magic of Van Gogh from inside his artwork at Sarasota exhibit

Merging projection technology with fine artwork might seem risky, but the Paquin Entertainment Group collaboration with Normal Studio created an amazing way to experience the Impressionist Vincent Can Gogh as no one has before.

The groups immerse the art-lover in the Van Gogh masterpieces using four trillion pixels to create an "otherworldly" event where the viewer is within the painting.

"An experience like this is magical in its own way. It allows you to see it on a whole new scale with life brought back into it and just vibrate along with it," shared Fanny Curtat, art history consultant for the ‘Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience’.

The exhibit is open now at the Starry Night Pavilion at University Town Center in Sarasota. Three hundred works of art from Van Gogh are projected in the 50,000 square foot space.

"It’s truly for anybody," said Curtat. "Whether you know a lot about him (Vincent Can Gogh) or you don't know about him."

Art lovers will recognize famous pieces like "Cafe' Terrace at Night," "Almond Blossom" and "The Starry Night".

The hope is for the untrained and uninitiated to experience the artwork to be inspired.

"You want to discover. You're curious," Curtat said of the exhibit, "You want to be inside the colors. You want a distraction."

LINK: Learn more about the exhibit and purchase tickets at https://vangoghsarasota.com/.