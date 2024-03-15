Experimental aircraft bursts into flames after crashing into Polk County field

Emergency responders credit a pilot’s quick thinking for keeping people safe when his experimental aircraft burst into flames after he crash landed in a Polk County field.

Crews with Polk County Fire Rescue were called to Lake Buffum Rd. W. in Fort Meade shortly after 2:45 p.m. on Thursday for reports of an aircraft emergency.

Upon arrival, first responders found an experimental aircraft engulfed in flames.

Image is courtesy of Polk County Fire Rescue.

They say the pilot was able to get out on his own.

Crews used water and firefighting foam to put out the fuel-fed fire.

"Due (to) quick thinking by the pilot, serious injuries were avoided as the aircraft crashed into an open field without endangering any structures or persons in the area," said Fire Chief Hezedean A. Smith, D.M.

Paramedics checked the people on the aircraft for injuries, but did not take anyone to the hospital.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office notified the FAA and NTSB.

