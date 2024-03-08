Auburndale police officer was speeding 105 mph moments before ‘tragic’ crash that killed child: Report

An Auburndale police officer was speeding when he crashed into another vehicle last November, killing a five-year-old girl, according to a report from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

PCSO says it has completed its investigation into the crash that occurred shortly before 10 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 92 and Havendale Blvd. on November 25, 2023.

According to the investigation report, Auburndale police officers were in emergency mode as they headed to assist a PCSO deputy who was dealing with a combative suspect on U.S. 92 at Old Winter Haven Road.

The report states Sergeant Danny Swan was heading eastbound on U.S. 92 in a police department Chevy Silverdao with his lights and sirens on when he went through a red light at the intersection of Havendale Blvd. and hit a Kia Rio sedan driven by Jermanica Anglin. Her daughter, Jalina, who was in the backseat of the car, died in the crash.

According to the report, Swan was going about 105 miles an hour five seconds before the crash and slowed as he approached the intersection, striking the front passenger side of Anglin’s vehicle at about 68 miles per hour. The report estimates the Kia’s impact speed was approximately 22 miles per hour.

A report from PCSO estimates that Sergeant Swan was going 105 mph five seconds before the crash that killed a 5-year-old girl. Image is courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say Anglin did have a green light when she went through the intersection, but she was the only driver at the intersection who went through the light as Swan’s vehicle approached. She told investigators that while she did hear Swan’s sirens, she thought the sound was far away.

The report states that Anglin was wearing a seat belt as was her five-year-old daughter, who was declared dead after being taken to Winter Haven Hospital. However, according to Florida law, the child should have been in a booster seat or an approved child restraint device.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office cited the officer for unlawful speeding, and while it found that Anglin didn’t yield to an approaching emergency vehicle and did not properly restrain her daughter in her car, it will not issue her a citation due to the "tragic result of the crash."

Pictured: Jalina Anglin

"This was a terrible, tragic accident. My heart goes out to Ms. Anglin and the loss she and her family have experienced from the death of Jalina," Auburndale Police Chief Terry Storie stated. "On behalf of our whole department and our city, I offer my sincere sympathies and prayers to the family and all those affected. When this crash occurred, I asked that an independent investigation be conducted by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, and those facts and results are now available."

Storie added, "The PCSO decided not to issue citations to Ms. Anglin based on their investigative findings because of the tragic loss of her daughter. I agree with this decision."

The Auburndale Police Department is conducting an internal investigation into the crash. Specifically, the agency said it is investigating the allegation of unlawful speed, and the allegation of a violation of department policy regarding operating a police vehicle during an emergency response.



"I cannot pre-judge the outcome of this investigation, nor discuss disciplinary decisions until that review is completed," Storie said. "We will use the facts and findings from the PCSO report as a part of the internal investigation. Sergeant Danny Swan has been assigned to administrative, non-patrol duties since the crash. This administrative assignment will continue pending the outcome of the internal investigation."

