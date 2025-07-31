Experts warn saltmarsh mosquitoes are bearing down on Tampa Bay area

The Brief Experts are warning this is going to be a brutal year for saltmarsh mosquitoes. Thanks to the hurricanes we had last year, their eggs have had a long time to hatch in standing water. These aggressive biters are found most often along the coast, but they can travel up to forty miles inland.



Florida has entered its "itchy season," and experts are warning this is going to be a particularly brutal year for saltmarsh mosquitoes.

The backstory:

With the high tides we've had and the standing water that has stuck around from floods, there has been ample opportunity for these aggressive biters to mature and set off into the world.

They aren't necessarily more dangerous than the mosquitoes we are used to, but they bite so much that wearing protective clothing and bug spray is going to be more important than ever.

"There are vast areas that these mosquitoes are being produced in," said Adriane Rogers of the Pasco County Mosquito Control Board.

What they're saying:

The good news is that these mosquitoes don't necessarily carry more diseases than the ones we typically get. They can, however, transmit heartworm to dogs and cats.

They're being called a nuisance and a threat to quality of life.

"They're often difficult to access by foot from our technicians that are out in the field," said Rogers. "We often have to use aerial application methods in order to effectively treat very large areas that are along our coastal regions that are producing these mosquitoes. And so there's just a lot of acreage that we have to cover. And when they hatch off in these very large numbers, it can be difficult to control."

They are as likely to bite you during the day as they are at night.