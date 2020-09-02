Explore 245 acres of nature in St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg is known to be a bustling city, but in the middle of it all is a 245-acre protected area filled with nature.

Boyd Hill Nature Preserve is one place where you can get out and get some fresh air, all while social distancing. It's used to be a private zoo until the city took over the area back in the 1950s.

There are six miles of trails and boardwalks. They also have the Boyd Hill's Bird of Prey Aviary, where you can find rescued birds that were once injured.

Near the Willow Marsh Boardwalk, you can even spot anywhere between 200 to 300 alligators that call the preserve their home. The largest gator spotted here is up to 12 feet long.

They have made several improvements here lately, including a new educational facility, family campsites, trail expansion with new restroom facilities and wetland restoration in cooperation with the Southwest Florida Water Management District

To learn more, click over to the Boyd Hill Nature Preserve website.