'Extension of the community': Upgrades planned for The Sundial in downtown St. Pete

The Tampa-based real estate firm Ally Capital Group and the St. Petersburg-based firm Paradise Ventures released renderings of upgrades planned for The Sundial in downtown St. Pete Thursday.

It’s a multimillion-dollar project that the two groups said will "revitalize the once upscale retail destination into a modern mixed-use urban destination."

Courtesy: Ally Capital Group and Paradise Ventures

Right now, architectural and engineering design are taking place and infrastructure improvements will start in the spring. They hope to "reintroduce the property" by the end of the year.

READ: Rays not ready to commit to St. Pete despite mayor choosing team's own plan to redevelop Tropicana Field site

Courtesy: Ally Capital Group and Paradise Ventures

The plans include an updated courtyard with a large outdoor bar and lots of communal green space for people to sit, eat and drink. The groups said the Sundial will be a central gathering place for people who live, work and visit downtown St. Pete.

"We have a unique opportunity to create a centralized gathering and shopping space that can grow with our city," said Mike Connor, the president and CEO of Paradise Ventures. "A space that compliments the development landscape of St. Petersburg and that is a long-term investment in the city."

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy: Ally Capital Group and Paradise Ventures

"Place making is important, and the new Sundial is designed to be extension of the community," said Andrew Wright, the chief executive officer of Ally Capital Group. "A place that enhances the city socially, economically and culturally. A space where celebrations are had, where business is done and where friends run into each other."

The groups are partnering with House of Current, an Atlanta-based agency specializing in storytelling through branding, social and design. Paradise Ventures and Ally Capital Group bought the property in 2022 from businessman Bill Edwards.

MORE: St. Pete-Clearwater Airport sets sight on expanding as it hits passenger record

Courtesy: Ally Capital Group and Paradise Ventures

Edwards owned the 85,357 square foot shopping center since 2011.

The Sundial has seen mixed success over the years. In 2020, Edwards sued the developer of Armature Works over a deal for a food hall at The Sundial that never came to fruition.