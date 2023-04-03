Manatee County faith groups push for pre-arrest program

Those committing crimes in Manatee County will find themselves in jail.

But first-time offenders with lesser offenses, like shoplifting or minor marijuana possession, will receive a civil citation.



"We really want them to be smart on crime, and I think this provides them with an opportunity to do so," said Fr. Glen Graczyk with St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Palmetto.

Fr. Glen Graczyk is part of an organization called S.T.R.E.A.M which stands for Stronger Together Reaching Equality Across Manatee.

Since last April, they’ve asked the Manatee County Law Enforcement Council to start a new pre-arrest diversion program for minor driving offenses, like an expired tag or driving on a suspended license.

"Sometimes these people can't pay these fines, and they need a second chance, and we're asking for that second chance to be taken, otherwise, they get caught up in the circle of poverty," said Fr. Graczyk.

From the Florida Highway Patrol to Bradenton Police and the Manatee Sheriff.

Faith leaders meet with Manatee law enforcement

Every law enforcement agency in Manatee County said first-time minor driving offenses can put others in harm's way.



"We've had over 51 people in Manatee County alone the last ten years that were either killed or seriously injured by someone driving with a suspended license, and that's just the ones that we know about," said Sheriff Rick Wells.

On top of that, Sheriff Wells said under Florida law, citations rather than a court date are often handed out for first-time offenders who do not know their license is suspended.

"Bottom line is this. Don’t break the law, and if you do break the law, pay your fine, and if you can’t pay your fine, you can still go to the clerk’s office there are payment plans and people there to help you," said Sheriff Wells.



Law enforcement agencies in Manatee County are willing to help other first-time non-violent offenders, but Sheriff Wells said those people are few and far between.

"We will be glad to help somebody out that this is the first time they’ve ever broken the law, but that doesn’t happen very often," he said.