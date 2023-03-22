Thousands pushing for expansion of Adult Pre-arrest Diversion Program

Rev. Bernice Powell Jackson led a few dozen rally goers to the gates of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. They were there to deliver a thousand postcards signed by folks who want the sheriff to expand his Adult Pre-arrest Diversion Program, or APAD.

The program helps people handle their non-violent, misdemeanor cases without being saddled with a criminal record. They're requesting it now include: driving with a suspended license.

"30,000 people were arrested in 2019 almost half were non-serious driving mostly driving with a suspended license many of whom are people who could not pay the fines and fees - so it's a criminalization of poverty," Rev. Jackson said.

They also want the sheriff to support Jail Screening and Notice-to-Appear Screening for eligibility. Those, they say, are basically the same as an arrest on your record.

Their meeting with a spokesperson was cordial, but brief.

"We do no arrest anyone for these traffic citations - they're given a traffic citation, and they may have to appear in court in 10 days, but they're not arrested, it is our policy that they're not arrested," said HCSO Spokesperson Amanda Granite.



