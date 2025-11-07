Faith Outreach Academy community devastated after 6-year-old girl killed in crosswalk on her way to school

The Brief A school community in Hillsborough County is rallying around one of its families after their daughter was hit by a car. A six-year-old girl was hit while walking to the bus stop this week. Rose Segundo-Osorio, 6, attended Faith Outreach Academy.



The community within Faith Outreach Academy is rallying around one of its families after their daughter was hit and killed by a car.

The school's principal said Rose Segundo-Osorio, 6, was hit in the crosswalk while walking to the bus stop this week. She said Rose was in first grade at Faith Outreach Academy.

The backstory:

Hillsborough County Undersheriff Thomas St. John said a 45-year-old mother was walking her two children to school and as she crossed Sheldon Road in a crosswalk, a driver turning from Mohr Road onto Sheldon Road struck the trio.

"They were properly in the crosswalk," St. John explained. "They had the signal to cross the road. The driver did have a green light, but as drivers, it’s important and imperative for us to pay attention. Pedestrians always have the right of way."

He added that the driver was a 77-year-old man in a Dodge pickup truck. The driver did have a green light, but HCSO said he was cited for violating the right-of-way involving a death, according to St. John.

That citation comes with a $1,000 fine and a six-month suspension of his license.

St. John noted that the area where the crash occurred is not a school crossing zone and there is no crossing guard. However, HCSO said the family was using a pedestrian crosswalk to cross Sheldon Road from Mohr Road.

He added that speed was not a factor in the crash.

What they're saying:

Julie Sierra, the principal at Faith Outreach Academy, said Rose's death has been shocking for the school.

"It's devastating. We've never. I've been here at the school for 28 years, and we've never had the death of a student that's currently coming to the school," she said.

Sierra said Rose and her brother, who's in fifth grade at the school, walk to the bus stop with their mother every morning.

"They cross there to get the bus, and then that bus drops them off right here in front of the school, and they do that every morning," she said. "They've done that for years."

Pictured: Rose Segundo-Osorio.

She said Rose was an enthusiastic student who was full of joy and life.

"Rose is just a sweet, sweet girl, very happy," Sierra said. "She always is bubbly, has a smile on her face."

The school is a tight-knit community, with only about 159 students, so Rose's absence will be felt.

"We're with them, sometimes even more during the week than what the parents are with them," Sierra said.

The students and teachers have fastened roses to the fence outside the school, along with messages in Rose's memory. A memorial has also been set up in the crosswalk where the crash happened.

Sierra said Rose's mother is still recovering in the hospital.

"I think what they would want people to know is to drive safely and pay attention, slow down, pay attention to people that are in the crosswalk," Sierra said.

The school is rallying around Rose's family to support them and assist with funeral arrangements.