Fake contractor in Highlands County charged for stealing deposits from victims, deputies say

Highlands County investigators say a suspect claimed to be a contractor, promising victims to do home improvement work but ended up pocketing their money.

On Thursday, they said 36-year-old Jason McKay Lee turned himself in after detectives obtained arrest warrants for him. He faces charges of falsely identifying himself as a contractor and grand theft.

They said in each case, Lee claimed he will conduct the home projects under the business name, Trinity Aluminum. He promised to do jobs such as screen work, bathroom remodeling, and roof replacement.

Detectives said the deposits he received ranged from $800 to $4,000 and totaled $11,200. However, victims said Lee never started on any project, "despite repeated contact with Lee, who offered a variety of excuses for why the work was delayed," according to the sheriff's office.

When those victims tried to cancel the project and requested a return on their deposit, Lee stopped communicating with them, officials said.

"A detective contacted Lee in December about the complaints and gave him a chance to come up with a way to make things right with the victims. Several weeks passed, and none of the victims had been reimbursed," the agency reported.

Since then more victims have come forward due to a social media post about Lee. Detectives said ore charges will likely be filed.

Anyone who believes they were a victim or has any information on the case is asked to call the Highlands County Sheriff's Office at 863-402-7200.