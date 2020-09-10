Families welcome chance to see loved ones in nursing homes, despite restrictions

Loved ones are now allowed to visit their relatives in nursing homes, which ends a very long wait.

The governor stopped the visits seven months ago because of COVID-19. Now, with the number of cases decreasing, visits are possible again -- with restrictions.

Before Denna Watson-Little and her husband George were allowed into the Rohr Home in Bartow, they were screened, had to have their temperature checked, and were asked to put on a mask.

On Thursday, Denna’s mom was brought onto the screened porch of the Rohr Home in a wheelchair, wearing a mask as well.

"Feels good, but I can’t touch her,” said Fern, referring to her daughter.

That’s right, there’s no hugging or touching allowed.

Even though Denna was happy to see her mom in person, she was still cautious.

“A little hesitant,” she commented to FOX 13. “I don’t want to bring anything in.”

Up until now, it has been hard for them to stay in touch.

On several occasions, Denna stood outside the window of her mother’s room and just peeked in to make sure she was OK.

They also Facetimed very day, sometimes several times a day.

Denna says the porch get-togethers are now the best they can do for the moment. She doesn’t expect things to go back to normal for a while.

“I don’t think it is going to happen until something is done with the vaccines,” she offered.