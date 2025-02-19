Family of Bradenton “peacewalker" outraged over potential plea deal in fatal hit-and-run

The Brief Teresa Zeppi, the driver in a 2020 hit-and-run that killed a man on a walk, is expected to accept a plea deal in a Bradenton courthouse on Thursday. The family of Joseph Dralus, Sr., the man killed, says they hope the judge rejects the plea deal because, in their opinion, it does not do the crime justice. Zeppi is expected to avoid serving time in jail, instead agreeing to two years of house arrest.



In a Bradenton neighborhood, Joseph Dralus, Sr. was known as the "Peace Walker" – a beloved figure who greeted passersby with a smile and a peace sign during his daily walks.

Joseph Dralus, Sr., who was killed by a hit-and-run driver while on a walk.

Tragically, it was during one of these walks in 2020 that he was struck and killed by a driver, who then fled the scene .

Teresa Zeppi, the driver, is now expected to accept a plea deal that could result in only two years of house arrest.

Teresa Zeppi, the hit-and-run driver, is expected to accept a plea deal Thursday in Bradenton.

Dig deeper:

This potential plea deal enraged Joseph's son, Joey Dralus Jr.

"I was shocked and confused when I got the call saying she won’t serve any jail time," Joey Dralus Jr. said. "When I heard and understood that a plea agreement had been made without consultation or heads up … my father died from this," Joey Dralus Jr. said. "However it happened, wherever we’re at right now, somebody died."

Joseph Dralus, Sr with a family member.

Joey Dralus Jr. says the potential plea deal does not serve his father justice.

"Are you kidding me? The punishment, in my opinion, isn’t even close to fitting this crime," Joey Dralus Jr. said. "I don’t know that she has ever sat overnight in jail through this whole process."

What's next:

Joey Dralus Jr. says he will be at the courthouse for Thursday's 4 p.m. hearing and hopes the judge will reject the plea deal.

"The fantasy would be tomorrow when the state’s attorney gives the slap on the wrist, and she’s smiling wide because she’s not going to jail, that the judge says, ‘I’m not accepting that. That’s not enough,’" Joey Dralus Jr. said.

Footage of the 2020 hit-and-run that killed Joseph Dralus, Sr.

Joey Dralus Jr. made it clear that he wouldn’t back down.

"I will be visible, she will see me, everybody will see me," Joey Dralus Jr. said. "I’m disgusted with the system, but I’m not going away. Absolutely not going away."

Zeppi is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing injury or death and for destroying evidence by washing and fixing her car in the days following the incident.

