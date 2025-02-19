Swan theft suspect arrested, 2nd man sought, Polk deputies say

The Brief Polk County deputies say Alfredo Casanova turned himself in early Wednesday. Jordan Montoya is still wanted. Both men are accused of stealing two swans and four eggs from a mobile home community last Wednesday night. They were later found.



One of two men accused of stealing a pair of swans and their eggs from a Polk County mobile home community has been arrested, the sheriff's office announced.

Deputies said Alfredo Casanova turned himself in early Wednesday and was booked into the Polk County Jail.

Mugshot of Alfredo Casanova. Courtesy: Polk County Jail.

Beloved swans stolen

The backstory:

The swans, named "Sterling" and "Luna," were taken from the Highland Village Mobile Home Park on West Brannen Road, where neighbors say they've lived for years.

They were found earlier this week in Cutler Bay, which is a town in Miami-Dade County.

Courtesy: Rebecca Zakostelecky.

PCSO said Casanova and Jordan Montoya came onto the caregiver's property with nets and a bucket last Wednesday night and snatched the swans and their eggs right out of their nesting box.

Courtesy: Rebecca Zakostelecky.

On Monday, the sheriff's office said the stolen swans and eggs will be returned to the mobile home park.

Suspect search

What's next:

Casanova is in the Polk County Jail on charges of felony burglary and grand theft.

Detectives are still searching for Montoya.

Photo of Jordan Montoya. Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jordan Montoya is urged to contact PCSO Agricultural Crimes detectives at 863-298-6200, or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-TIPS.

Tips can also be emailed to tips@polksheriff.org.

