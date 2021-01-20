Family hopes new photo will solve Tampa man's murder

article

The family of Tampa homicide victim is hoping you can help police solve their loved one’s murder.

Back on the afternoon of January 10, Victor Jimenez was found dead near the intersection of N. Grady Ave and W. Osborne Ave. Police did not say how the 54-year-old died, but they are investigating his death as a murder.

No arrests have been made, and detectives are asking the public for help. Wednesday, the family released a photo of Jimenez wearing the same clothes he was wearing the day he was found by police.

"Victor's family hopes sharing this picture with the community may refresh the memory of someone who could then provide new leads for investigators," a police spokesperson explained.

TPD says anyone with information should call Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.