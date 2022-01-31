Family members of man killed by DUI driver offer forgiveness before sentencing

A pickup truck was no match for a motorcycle after they collided on a Hillsborough County roadway last year.

The Tampa man on the bike was killed. The man responsible for causing the crash is now headed to prison, but the victim's family had some surprising words for the defendant before he was sentenced.

Prosecutors say on February 3, 2021, a Laramie VanTreeck was driving drunk in this pickup truck on Solano Bay Loop when he turned in front of a motorcyclist.

VanTreeck, they say, dragged 33-year-old Wilfredo Gonzalez Santos into the parking lot of The Preserve at Mobley Bay apartments, until a witness yelled at him to stop.

Santos was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

VanTreeck was charged with DUI manslaughter.

Nearly a year later, VanTreeck is cutting a deal with prosecutors. He agreed to pled guilty to DUI manslaughter in exchange for three years in prison and six years’ probation.

Santos' family agreed to the deal.

Iris Santos, his heartbroken mother, spoke first at the plea hearing.

"Look, VanTreeck in not a monster. I'm just a hurting mom who misses her baby boy so much," she cried out.

Wilfredo’s stepfather said he still struggles with anger, yet has found forgiveness in his heart.

While VanTreeck is headed to prison for a few years, the Santos family hopes he uses his sentence as a lifelong lesson, to teach others about the consequences of drinking and driving.