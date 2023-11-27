Family mourns loss of 5-year-old girl killed in crash involving Auburndale police truck

Deputies say the crash that killed a five-year-old girl happened just before 10 p.m. on US 92 (Magnolia Avenue) at the intersection of Havendale Boulevard.

"She was Lina. She was bright and happy. She liked to talk," said Daniel Harrell, Jalina Anglin's father. "Everybody knows she was a good girl. She was sweet."

Jalina was five years old and was going to turn six on Jan. 7. She was a big sister to three younger siblings.

Investigators say Jalina Anglin and her mom, Jermanica Anglin, were struck by an Auburndale Police truck that was responding to a call just before 10 o’clock Saturday night.

Jalina Anglin

Officials say the sergeant was headed east on US 92. Meanwhile, Jalina Anglin’s mom was stopped at a red light on Havendale Boulevard.

"When the light turned green, and she went to go, and I guess there was a police officer, and he ran through the light, and he hit her," said Harrell.

Deputies say Jermanica Anglin didn’t see police lights and couldn’t immediately tell how far away the sirens were. She pulled into the intersection and collided with the police truck.



Harrell says his daughter was in the back seat singing when she hit her head and became unresponsive.

She was taken to the hospital where she died.

"She was in the back seat, and she had a seat belt on because I went to see her, she had seat belt burns on her body, so she had her seat belt on," said Harrell.

Jalina Anglin

Detectives say they'll be obtaining the car's computer information which could show if a rear seat belt was used.

Jalina Anglin's autopsy, which hasn't been conducted yet, should provide details on how exactly she died.

A spokesperson with the sheriff's office says the investigation into the crash is expected to take several months to complete.

The police sergeant wasn't injured in the crash and Jermanica Anglin was treated for a broken wrist.