Family of child killed on Courtney Campbell Causeway pleads for justice as police search for suspects

A family is begging for justice after a seven-year-old boy was shot and killed by a stray bullet on the Fourth of July.

Tampa police say Yitzian Torres Garcia, 7, was shot in the head and killed along the Courtney Campbell Causeway Tuesday night.

Yitzian’s family says he was supposed to do fireworks with his grandfather.

"He was just a baby who came here on vacation, and he just wanted to enjoy the fireworks, like everybody watches fireworks on the Fourth of July," Cristalie Colon, Yitzian’s aunt said.

Police say a fight broke out nearby between two groups over a jet ski and bullets started flying.

Yitzian Torres Garcia's family holds vigil where child was shot to death on the Fourth of July.

Yitzian’s grandfather, Juan Carlos Hernandez, says he raced to their truck and he jumped on top of Yitzian to shield him from the gunfire. But police say a bullet shattered a window, going through Hernandez’s hand and hitting the child in the head.

"Everything happened right here," Hernandez said. "Right here, everything happened. I could describe second by second everything that happened, but that’s for the police because they need to investigate this."

PREVIOUS: Grandparents of 7-year-old killed on Courtney Campbell Causeway plead for justice: ‘These people have to pay’

Yitzian’s family and friends gathered along the Courtney Campbell Causeway Thursday night for a vigil and balloon release.

Yitzian Torres Garcia's family kneel at memorial dedicated to the child.

They prayed underneath an overhang, where Hernandez pointed to a bullet hole left in the overhang.

"It’s something, a feeling that’s indescribable because it’s not easy from time to time, having someone and then you close your eyes and they’re gone," Hernandez said.

RELATED: Grandpa tried to protect boy shot, killed on Fourth of July in Tampa, police say

Yitzian, nicknamed "Bootie" by his family, was exactly one month away from his 8th birthday when he was killed.

Yitzian Torres Garcia would have turned eight in August.

"A 7-year-old boy," Yitzian’s grandmother Marisol Ayala said. "He was about to turn 8 next month. He came for vacation and look what happened in the end. No one’s bringing him back. This is how it’s going to be. Look at how it ended."

The phrase, "Justice for Yitzian" was inscribed on balloons, car windows, and other mementos.

PREVIOUS: 7-year-old shot and killed on Courtney Campbell Causeway in Tampa: Police

A memorial was laid in his memory, filled with balloons, flowers, a teddy bear, a toy car, and photos of Yitizian.

Yitzian Torres Garcia's family holds signing begging for justice.

"People need to know not to take out guns just for fun," Stephanie Arroyo Garcia, Yitzian’s aunt said. "Guns are for protection. Not to be used as toys. Guns are not toys."

Yitzian’s family, through sobs, pleaded for justice and for someone to be held responsible for his death.

READ: Grady Judd: Toddler suffers ‘torturous’ death in hot car as parents test positive for alcohol, drugs

"We just want justice," Colon said. "Whoever did that, we just want justice."

Police at the scene of where Yitzian Torres Garcia was shot on the Fourth of July.

Tampa police are still looking for the shooter or shooters and urging witnesses and anyone with information to come forward. Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Tipsters can report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestopperstb.com.

Yitzian's family, meanwhile, has launched an online fundraiser to support his loved ones.