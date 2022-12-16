Tunnel to Towers Foundation to open the Let Us Do Good Village in Pasco County

A year after breaking ground in Land O'Lakes, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation will return to the property on Saturday, December 17, for a ribbon cutting and home dedication at the Let Us Do Good Village.

It's a first-of-its-kind community that will provide mortgage-free homes to wounded veterans, Gold Star families, and the families of first responders.

On Saturday, retired Army SSG Danielle Thornton and her children will get to see the inside of their new home.

Her husband, SGT Robert Thornton Jr. passed away after collapsing during physical training at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He suffered from an undiagnosed enlarged heart.

Danielle Thornton and her husband

Thornton said she is thankful for the foundation and the Chairman and CEO, Frank Siller.

"To be able to do this for us we will never be able to thank him enough. So I'm actually very excited to be able to meet him for the first time this weekend and to be able to thank him. So from the bottom of my heart, for my children, we are forever grateful and forever thankful to him", said Thornton.

Groundbreaking ceremony at the Let Us Do Good Village.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation relies on donations to help the nation's heroes.

