Family of I-4 road rage shooting victim pleads for answers one year later: 'You know what you did'

The moment that Nicki Bermejo found out her cousin, Elizabeth Arrieta -- who everyone called Elly -- had been killed, was when her own life seemed to stop as well.

"I guess I'm still in denial that it really happened," she said.

Elly was riding in a car with her boyfriend, Juan Ladson, on I-4 the night of April 18th, 2023, coming back from an anniversary celebration on Anna Maria Island.

PREVIOUS: Road rage shooting on I-4 kills 1, critically injures 1 in Plant City, police say

Ladson later told police someone opened fire from a car that had been driving aggressively and cutting people off. Juan drove them to a fire station, but Elly couldn't be saved.

"You know what you did," Bermejo said of the shooter. "You might as well just come clean, because eventually time will catch up with you, and you're going to have to pay your dues one way or another."

One person was killed and another was critically injured in a road rage shooting on I-4 in Plant City in April 2023.

Police say the car in question is a silver Toyota Prius.

They have also released a sketch of a potential suspect. But so far, they have not gotten the key tip.

Composite sketch of suspect in deadly road rage shooting on I-4. Courtesy: Plant City Police Department.

Police say it's possible the person in question has changed their appearance since the shooting.

"If you piece four or five, six pieces of information together, they can eventually evolve into a big clue that can help us crack the case," said Plant City Police Capt. Al Van Duyne.

Arrieta's family says they miss the warm smile, the laughter, and the way she cared for her loved ones. Most of all, they miss her around holidays.

Pictured: Elizabeth Arrieta. Courtesy: Plant City Police Department.

"She would go out of her way to make sure everybody got gifts and was fed and had somewhere to at least be able to call home," said Bermejo.

If anyone has information that might help detectives, you are asked to call Plant City Police at 813-757-9200.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter