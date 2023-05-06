Family of Nilexia Alexander honors her memory with special ceremony at Ballast Point Park

It's been one year since 14-year-old Nilexia Alexander was shot and killed in Tampa. Saturday, family and friends came together for a special ceremony at Ballast Point Park in Tampa to honor her memory.



"She was a typical teenager. She was everything any teenager would be. Smart, caring," Nilexia Alexander's mom Ashley Alexander said.



Nilexia's life was cut short exactly one year ago, on May 6, 2022. According to police, around 3 a.m. Nilexia was seen getting into a car in East Tampa. Authorities say Ronny Walker drove her to a vacant lot off Florabraska Avenue and shot her. Walker is now being charged with capital murder.

How the teenager ended up in a car with a 44-year-old man at 3 a.m. is still a mystery. Police say Nilexia had run away from home many times.

"It's an emotional day. Today is the day I found out I lost my daughter, so it's been emotional," Alexander said.



Saturday, family and friends held a special balloon release for Nilexia. Loved ones say purple was her favorite color, and Ballast Point Park was one of her favorite places.

"It's joyful to see people actually come out to support. Her principal, her aunt, my mom, friends. It's very supportive. I love it," Alexander said.

Nilexia's mom Ashley Alexander hopes something can be done to stop senseless gun violence.

"Something has to be done with the guns. They have to find a way to confiscate these guns because they are getting in the wrong hands. They getting in our babies' hands as well as some of the convicts that's not responsible to have a gun," Alexander said.



Going forward, Alexander says she and her family will always remember Nilexia for her sweet smile.



Walker is due back in court on June 8th. Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty.