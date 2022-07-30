'I'm overjoyed': Mother of Nilexia Alexander speaks after second arrest in her daughter’s death

Tampa police announced a second man was charged in connection to the death of Nilexia Alexander this week.

The 14-year-old was found shot on Floribraska Avenue on May 6, at the time she had been reported missing as a runaway.

Police said Robert Quincy Creed, Jr. is now charged with accessory to first-degree murder, after the fact. Creed was located by US Marshals and was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

PREVIOUS: Second suspect charged as accessory in murder of Temple Terrace teen Nilexia Alexander

The other suspect, Ronny Walker is charged with first-degree murder. He was arrested earlier this month.

"It goes a long way. I'm happy. I'm overjoyed, actually. I feel like God’s listening to me every day, and it's just telling me be patient," Ashley Alexander, Nilexia's mother, said.

Ashley Alexander said she’s been praying for answers since her daughter’s death in May.

Detectives said evidence shows Walker’s vehicle was in the area at the time of Alexander’s death. Cell phone evidence also placed the teen inside Walker’s vehicle around the time of the shooting, according to investigators.

RELATED: Murder suspect charged in 14-year-old's death had previous conviction overturned due to ‘hearsay evidence'

"What led up to my daughter being killed? What did she do so bad for you all to execute her? And who was the ringleader to plan it all." Ashley said.

Police haven’t said how each man was involved in Nilexia’s death or how they knew each other, but her mother said she won’t rest until she gets those answers.

"I want my baby's story to be told. I want the world to know what happened to my baby," Ashley said.

Creed is currently being held on a $15,000 bond. Walker is being held without bond.