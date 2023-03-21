Family pleads for answers after woman found stabbed to death in St. Pete alley

article

A St. Petersburg family is pleading for answers after a woman was stabbed to death and found in an alley on Friday, March 17, police said.

Jona Waller, 34, was found stabbed to death in an alley south of the 200 block of 37th Street North, according to the St. Pete Police Department. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ: Watch: Mons Venus security guard fights off man in devil mask trying to get into club with gun

Her family is now left grieving as investigators try to figure out what happened to Waller.

"My daughter did not deserve such a tragic death," her father said during a news briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Waller's family describes her as a good daughter who brought joy to their lives. Her mother Patricia Suggs-Walker said it has been a nightmare since finding out from St. Pete police that her daughter was dead.

WATCH: Fleeing burglary suspect hits Sarasota police officer with car and takes off

"I will not rest on this earth until I get justice for Jona," Suggs Walker said.

Waller's family said she leaves behind two young girls and that this is huge loss for the entire family. Suggs-Walker said they hope the person responsible comes forward, so they can get closure and justice for Waller.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Pete Police Department or Crime Stoppers.