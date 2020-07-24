Family pleas for justice in killing of mother of 3 in Lakeland

The family of a Lakeland woman is pleading for justice. 25-year-old Jeannie Dominguez was killed at her home while her three young children were inside. Five difficult days later, there have been no arrests.

Domniguez's family has traveled to Florida from New Jersey, Pennsylvania and the Dominican Republic. They said they are certain they know who killed her and they won't rest until those responsible are behind bars.

"I don't understand it. I don't think I'll ever understand it," Jeannie's sister Naralis Dominguez said, tearfully.

"I want justice for my daughter. They did not kill a dog. They killed a human being, a mother, a good person," said Jeannie's mother, Narda Tolentino.

Sunday night, Lakeland Police say Jeannie Domniguez was gunned down at her apartment on Monroe avenue, feet from her three young children.

"When my daughter was killed, my granddaughter called me. I FaceTimed. I see my daughter laying on the floor," Tolentino recalled.

"This precious young soul had to eye-witness the last breath that her mother was taking. That was brutal," said Pastor Carl Soto, Vice President of Black Lives Matter Restoration Polk.

The BLM organization joined the family Friday afternoon, echoing their plea for swift justice.

"We do have reason to believe, strong reason to believe it was an ex-boyfriend and ex-boyfriend's friend that was an accomplice," Soto said.

Each passing day, the wait for answers and arrests becomes more painful for the family.

"Today is Friday. Come on. This happened last Sunday," Tolentino said in frustration.

Lakeland Police responded, saying, "We understand that this is an unimaginable tragedy for this family. A team of detectives and LPD personnel have been working tirelessly on this case since responding to the scene this past Sunday. Detectives have interviewed multiple people they believe related to the case and continue to vet all leads thoroughly. Our priority remains doing a prompt but thorough investigation as part of our commitment to the victim’s family."

To the suspects, Soto said, "You can't hide forever. What you did was wrong."

"You big man. Come out," said Juan Dominguez, Jeannie's father. "We're all here. We ain't hiding from nobody. We ain't hiding from you. We're all here waiting for you to be a man."

Dominguez's family revealed that Jeannie was pregnant when she was killed. When an arrest is finally made, they want the State Attorney to seek the death penalty.

Family members described how traumatic the experience has been for Jeannie's children, coming to grips with the fact that their mother is gone. "She may not be able to say it because she is tiny but she's hurting and we are hurting 'cause Jeannie was a good mom. She may not have been perfect but she was a good mom," said Jeannie's aunt, Yuli Ocasio.

The family is holding a candlelight vigil Sunday at 8 p.m. outside Jeannie's apartment at 1039 Monroe Avenue. There's also a Facebook page dedicated to her case called "Justice for Jeannie."